Mumbai News / Mumbai receives 60% of its average July rainfall in first six days of the month

Mumbai receives 60% of its average July rainfall in first six days of the month

mumbai Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:49 IST
The city has received 60% of its average rainfall for July in the first six days of the month this year. The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded 508mm rain between July 1 and July 6 (8.30 pm) against the monthly average of 840.7mm. South Mumbai recorded 406.3 mm during the same time.

Last year, Mumbai had covered 62% of its July average rain in the first five days and 84% in the first eight days after two extremely heavy rain spells. However, rain intensity reduced thereafter and the city reached its monthly target by July 21.

In 72 hours till Monday evening, Mumbai had received 478.6mm rain, leading to around 27% excess rain for the season, so far, for the suburbs and 26% excess for south Mumbai.

However, on Monday, the suburbs and south Mumbai recorded a considerable drop in rain intensity against a yellow alert (heavy rain across isolated areas) issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Between 8.30am and 8.30pm, the Santacruz weather station recorded 6mm rain and the Coloba weather observatory recorded 5mm rain. High speed winds, though, were recorded throughout the day. According to IMD, the wind speed ranged between 45kmph and 55kmph.

“As witnessed on Monday, a significant reduction in rain activity is expected over the west coast over the next few days as weather systems have shifted towards the Gujarat region where intense rain spells are being witnessed,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “However, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated areas across Palghar district is expected to continue.”

Hosalikar said the three weather systems that led to intense rain over the weekend were still active. “This will allow Mumbai, Thane and Raigad to receive moderate showers over the next two to three days,” he said.

Independent meteorologists said strong wind gusts could persist on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to weather systems in the Arabian Sea. “Winds are a result of the well-marked low pressure system in the Arabian Sea close to Gujarat. The outlook for the next 2-3 days is mostly moderate showers with some intermittent heavy spells of short duration,” said professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, department of mechanical engineering and IDP Climate Studies, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city and suburbs were a degree Celsius below normal, leading to cool weather further aided by windy conditions. A few spells of light to moderate rain with the possibility of isolated heavy showers is expected on Tuesday.

