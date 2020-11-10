e-paper
At 19.2 degrees, Mumbai records coolest morning of season so far

At 19.2 degrees, Mumbai records coolest morning of season so far

The weather bureau on Sunday had predicted a drop in temperature from Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The IMD has predicted clear conditions and said the maximum temperature could rise to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could be around 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
Mumbai recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far on Tuesday.

The Santacruz weather observatory, representative of the suburbs and Mumbai, recorded the minimum temperature at 19.2 degrees Celsius, over 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The Colaba weather station, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree Celsius below normal.

Mumbai had recorded 19.7 degrees Celsius on November 7, but the minimum temperature kept fluctuating thereafter. It increased to 25 degrees Celsius on November 8 and then dropped back to 23 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

The weather bureau on Sunday had predicted a drop in temperature from Tuesday. “Cool winds from easterly to northeasterly direction from late Monday night and early Tuesday morning allowed the night temperature to dip. However this fall is short-lived as the wind pattern is likely to change again from Thursday onwards,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted clear conditions and said the maximum temperature could rise to 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature could be around 21 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

While the minimum temperature has remained low, the maximum temperature recorded at 5.30pm continues to be above normal in the city and suburbs, showing high variability through the day. On Monday, the maximum temperature was 34.7 degrees Celsius. “This is happening due to the late setting in of sea breeze and increase in heat radiation through the day due to clear skies,” said an IMD official.

The drop in temperature did not affect the city’s air quality on Tuesday, as the pollutant measuring indicator, the air quality index (AQI) reading, was recorded at 142 (moderate) even though there was a thin layer of haze. An AQI reading of 149 (moderate) has been predicted for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, most parts of interior Maharashtra recorded cold conditions over the past two days with the lowest minimum temperature recorded at Chandrapur at 9 degrees Celsius followed by Parbhani at 10.1 degrees Celsius. Pune recorded 11.3 degrees Celsius while Nashik recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius.

