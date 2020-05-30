e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai resident distributes 2,000 masks for free to Covid frontline workers

Mumbai resident distributes 2,000 masks for free to Covid frontline workers

mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 23:56 IST
Yesha Kotak
Yesha Kotak
Hindustantimes
         

A resident of Bhandup has distributed approximately 2,000 masks over the past month, to police officers, civic staff and other essential services workers. After crowd-sourcing bedsheets from friends, relatives and neighbours, Kaustubh Deshmukh collaborated with a local tailor and the non-governmental organisation Groups of Disabled (GODs) to make “colourful and fancy masks”. Deshmukh distributes these masks in the suburbs and says they’re popular.

“I go around from Thane to Airoli and Ghatkopar, returning to Bhandup. Wherever I see police or those in need of masks, I simply provide them with some depending on their requirement,” said Deshmukh, who works as a manager at a private company. He’s given some of the masks to street vendors and asked them to distribute the masks for free.

Next week, Deshmukh will meet with the Mumbai Police to give approximately 1,000 masks made of bedsheets, for police constables. He also plans to meet with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) undertaking, which runs the city’s buses, to provide drivers and conductors on duty with his masks.

“For those working in the frontline, we will provide green masks similar to what’s used in hospitals. My intention behind this drive was that, even if 50 people like me can provide masks, we would have ample,” Deshmukh said.

top news
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
Unlock 1: Malls, religious places to reopen from June 8; no to cinema halls, metro trains
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
10 big takeaways from Centre’s Unlock 1 relaxations
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
European Union urges Donald Trump to rethink cutting funding to WHO
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Over 11,000 Covid-19 patients in India recover from virus in last 24 hrs
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: Here’s a list of activities allowed
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
One year of Modi 2.0: Survey says popularity up, oppn disagrees I In Focus
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In