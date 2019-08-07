Mumbai’s bus operator BEST now on Twitter

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) that runs Mumbai’s bus service and distributes electricity to the city is now on Twitter.

BEST’s two Twitter handles, MyBESTBus and MyBESTElectric, receive complaints and comments about the bus service and power supply respectively. The handles became active on August 7 to mark the operator’s foundation day.

Despite not having put out a single tweet, MyBESTBus was followed by over 100 people within a few hours of its launch.

“Through these Twitter handles, public grievances will immediately be addressed. BEST will also use these accounts to make important announcements pertaining to the bus service and power supply,” said Anil Patankar, chairperson of BEST Committee, which is the policy responsible for the undertaking.

He added that through twitter, they have planned to notify the public of new bus routes, diversion of bus routes and planned power outage. “We will be available on other social media platforms soon. An attempt will be made to resolve public grievances as early as possible through these accounts,” said Patankar.

Currently, a team of BEST officials supervised by an officer from the secretary department is going to manage the social media handles, but the administration is planning to hire an agency for the job soon.

BEST is the second-biggest mode of transport in the financial capital of the country, after suburban trains. Nearly 30 lakh passengers utilise its 3,200 buses to commute every day. BEST’s power wing caters to nearly 10 lakh consumers in Mumbai.

