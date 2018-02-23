Mumbai’s Kamala Nehru Park reopens: Kids can play inside the Old Woman’s Shoe once again

The iconic Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill has finally reopened to the public after a nursery rhyme-themed makeover, which went on for almost a year.

The park was especially popular among children because of its unique installation, the Old Woman’s Shoe, which had been closed for almost five years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now renovated the huge shoe, and children can play in it once again.

The BMC has also renovated the adjoining Pherozeshah Mehta Garden, better known as Hanging Gardens. Both parks are now themed on English nursery rhymes. Kamala Nehru Park sports rhymes such as ‘Ba ba black sheep’ and ‘There was an old woman who lived in a shoe’.

The new rainbow-themed amphitheatre. (Photo courtesy: BMC)

Now, the park has canopied walkways and a viewing gallery in the shape of a mariner’s compass that overlooks Girgaum Chowpatty and offers a panoramic view of the sea. The BMC has also replaced the old water fountain with a lily pond, constructed a rainbow-themed amphitheatre, and a children’s theme-based drinking water stand. The Ashoka pillar has a tricolour lighting scheme.

The renovations have taken into account people’s love for selfies,and has a floral selfie point.

The makeover cost the BMC around Rs5 crore.

The renovated park was inaugurated by Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday.