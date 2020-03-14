Mumbai saw 32% dip in commute by cabs in 3 days: survey

mumbai

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 00:47 IST

With the coronavirus cases surging in the country, more employees seem to be opting for the work-from-home option, suggests a private office commute platform.

According to the platform, MoveInSync, there has been a 9.3% pan-India dip in app-based cab usage by employees between Monday and Thursday. The data is based on more than one lakh cab trips that are clocked per day by the platform. In Mumbai, the number of employees commuting by cabs went down by 32% in three days – 24% on Monday, followed by 57% on Tuesday (dip also attributed to Holi) and 16% on Wednesday. In neighbouring Pune, there was a 21% dip seen on the three days.

Deepesh Agarwal, chief executive officer of MoveInSync, said, “As many states have closed schools owing to the outbreak, working parents are also availing the option to work form home. Several companies are also providing their employees with the work-from-home option.”

The data, however, reveals a lesser impact in the southern cities. Chennai and Bengaluru recorded a mere 2% and 9% dip on Monday, while in Hyderabad the number of employees using cabs went down by 12% on Monday.