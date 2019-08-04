Mumbai schools, colleges to be shut today as more rain predicted

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday declared that schools and colleges in the city will remain closed on Monday to make sure students are not put at risk due to flooding caused by incessant rainfall over the last few days.

The BMC Disaster Control had also issued warnings to people not to venture near the beaches or seafront for the next two days due to high tides, strong waves, besides forecast of heavy rains.

According to India Meteorological Department Deputy Director KS Hosalikar, in the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded a rainfall of over 250 mm.

The IMD has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places for the next 24 hours.

At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts, while a man is missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi in central Mumbai in afternoon.

The day of wet spell witnessed at least two rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) with Mi 17 choppers in the state.

The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai.

Owing to boulders falling on railway tracks, the CR cancelled 18 trains, diverted three services and short-terminated seven long-distance trains at various points. Trains, like the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express, were stuck at Igatpuri since 4 a.m.

Thousands of outstation passengers were stranded at various stations in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar as the train services were disrupted, while hundreds more were stuck in incoming trains that have been halted at various locations en route.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde announced that reporting to ARC and Institutes for CAP Round II for First Year PG Technical Courses in ME/M.Tech. has been extended till August 6 and August 7 respectively in view of the heavy rains.

Mumbai experienced a 4.86 metres high tide at 2.29 p.m., and the combined effect of the existing waterlogging and continuing rains, led to homes in many parts of the suburbs experiencing fresh flooding this afternoon.

The BMC, NDRF, two columns of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, besides all other agencies are on a high alert for any eventuality in Mumbai and Thane.

For the second consecutive day, waterlogging has been reported in many areas of Nala Sopara, Vasai, Virar, Vikramgad (Palghar district), Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane City, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Titwala, Ulhasnagar (Thane), Roha, Pali, Mangaon, Karjat, Pen, Panvel (Raigad), and Mandangad, Chiplun, and Dapoli (Ratnagiri).

In Mumbai several vulnerable spots in Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund and other parts were flooded. However, there were no traffic snarls, since it was a holiday.

Subways in Kandivali, Malad, and Andheri were flooded, hampering traffic movement in the east-west directions.

However, most flights were operating at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport with delays of around 30 minutes, said officials.

