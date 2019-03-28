Mumbai temperature drops 6°C, humidity soars

Day temperatures dropped by 6.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday — 24 hours after the city sizzled at 39.5 degrees Celsius — giving some respite to citizens. The Santacruz weather station recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while the temperature in Colaba was 31.7 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.

The city had recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 40.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, one of the highest day temperatures in 11 years in March. However, high moisture levels led to humid conditions on Wednesday. Santacruz recorded 76% humidity while Colaba recorded 60%, both above normal levels.

The weather bureau had issued a forecast that temperatures would drop from Wednesday. “A change in wind direction from Wednesday morning led to a drop in temperatures. The city is witnessing cool westerly winds as against hot and dry north-easterly winds over the past six days. The sea breeze set in at the right time,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department. At night, Colaba recorded 24.2 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while Santacruz witnessed 23.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius above normal. The city can expect a clear sky on Thursday with day and night temperatures at 32 and 24 degrees Celsius.

The drop in temperature and increase in wind speed helped reduce pollution levels marginally as air quality index (AQI) was at 233 (poor)on Wednesday. An AQI of 224 (poor) has been predicted for Thursday. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm warning was issued for Kolhapur and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

