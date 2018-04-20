Mumbai thieves inspired by Oye Lucky Lucky Oye held, valuables worth Rs5.85 lakh recovered

Two men involved in 11 house break-ins in the city were arrested on Tuesday and recovered valuables worth Rs5.85 lakh from them.

The Ghatkopar police arrested the accused, Anand Sakpal, 20, and Ajay Deokar, 22, who were inspired after watching the movie ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’ based on ‘super chor’ Davinder Singh, alias, Bunty Chor. Bunty was involved in more than 500 theft cases across the country.

The police recovered jewellery and two high-end digital cameras from the residence of the accused, worth Rs5.85 lakh.

“The duo gained entry to buildings through the refuge areas built in high rises. They entered through bathrooms and kitchens after descending from the pipes,” said Akhilesh Singh, deputy commissioner of police, zone 7.

Investigations revealed that the duo was involved in theft in areas such as Ghatkopar, Matunga, BKC, Borivli, Versova and Goregaon.

“The modus operandi was to ring bells 10 to 12 times and wait to check if the flat had any occupants. If no one responded, they would enter the flat to steal valuables,” said Singh. Police said the duo wore expensive clothes and shoes and no security guard doubted their intentions. They would sell the jewellery and spend the money at bars and holiday in Goa.

It was this lifestyle which caught the attention of a source who tipped off the Ghatkopar police. They were watched for some time after which they were detained. They confessed during the interrogation. The duo said they wanted to imitate Bunty who shot to fame because of his crime capers and then the movie ‘Oye Lucky Lucky Oye’ which was based on his life. “They were frequent movie goers and have watched the film more than 10 times,” said Venkat Patil, senior inspector, Ghatkopar police station. He said they are investigating if the accused have committed more burglaries.

“The duo has been doing this since two years. They were planning more burglaries now since most families are out during summer vacations.”