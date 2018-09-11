Mumbai to get two more Metro rail lines as Maharashtra cabinet clears projects

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday cleared two new Metro rail lines – Dahisar-Mira-Bhayander and Andheri East- International Airport – that will be integrated with other Metro corridors to improve the connectivity in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will now float bids for construction of the 10.5-km Dahisar–Mira-Bhayander (Metro 9) corridor and 3.2-km Andheri-International airport (Terminal T2) (Metro 7A). Out of the 3.2km, 2.11km will be underground and the station, too, will be underground, MMRDA officials said. “The two lines are expected to improve the connectivity between the planned Metro lines. It will also help the overburdened suburban railway. In the next four years, the transportation scenario of the city will change drastically and benefit Mumbaiites,” said a senior MMRDA official.

Currently, the suburbs of Mira Road and Bhayander are connected to Mumbai via the suburban railways. After the Metro-9 corridor is constructed by 2022, commuters will be able to take Metro up to Mira-Bhayander from south Mumbai. The Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3, which is being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, is expected to be ready by 2022.

“The extension of Metro-7 up to the airport will go up to the international airport. It will be integrated with Metro-3... We will start to float bids for the two lines,” said RA Rajeev, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

A senior MMRDA official said they are in discussion with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to fund the two projects that are estimated to cost Rs 6,607 crore. The MMRDA is expected to fund the civil construction of the project, and would seek financial assistance for the rolling stock, tracks and other electrical components.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 23:09 IST