Mumbai to get two sports complexes by May

The city is all set to get two multi-sports complexes – at Veera Desai Road in Andheri and Bhavdevi Garden in Dahisar – in the next few months.

While the construction of the Andheri sports complex will be completed by March, the Dahisar sports facility will be ready by May.

This is Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s first-of-its-kind project in the city. The Andheri complex has been built across a 49,000-sqm plot at an estimated cost of ₹23 crore.

With an area of 51,000sqm, the ₹22-crore Dahisar complex is the biggest in the city. “The Andheri sports complex is 80% complete. We have completed 40-50% work on the Dahisar facility,” said a senior civic official, requesting anonymity.

The Andheri sports complex will have facilities for cricket, lawn tennis, football, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball, volleyball and mallakhamb.

Along with an open gym, the Dahisar complex has lawn tennis court, cricket and football ground, kabaddi, kho-kho, basketball and volleyball courts. Citizens can avail of the facilities at a nominal fee, which is yet to be decided.

The sports complex will also have a dedicated play area for children. “We have ensured minimum construction to keep more open space for visitors. We have provided facilities that are not easily available,” said an official in charge of the project.

Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “These are big projects that are expected to be completed by May. The sports complexes were planned, so common public could get easy access to the facilities without paying hefty fees.”

