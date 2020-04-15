Mumbai woman who tested positive for Covid-19 reportedly commits suicide

mumbai

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 13:26 IST

A 29-year-old woman from Jijamata Nagar in Worli, who tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19, allegedly committed suicide at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. According to police, the incident happened between 3:30 am and 4:00 am.

The woman had tested positive for the disease last week and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. She hanged herself with the help of a ‘dupatta’ in the bathroom of ward number 25, said Agripada police. A case of accidental death report (ADR) has been registered in connection with the incident.

“As per initial information received from dean of Nair hospital, the woman who tested positive committed suicide by hanging herself in the hospital. We have informed police and police procedure is going on,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The police have launched investigation. More details are awaited.