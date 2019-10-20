e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Mumbaiites get break from October heat as rain makes a comeback

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:37 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Badri Chatterjee
Hindustantimes
         

The city witnessed post-monsoon showers for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the suburbs recording 10mm (light) rainfall between 8.30am and 8.30pm and south Mumbai receiving 10.6mm rainfall during the same period.

“Post-monsoon showers are being witnessed owing to the northeast monsoon over southern parts of India,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department.

Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and PhD researcher from the University of Reading in United Kingdom, said rainfall in mid-October is a result of the significant moisture incursion across Maharashtra from the Bay of Bengal, owing to the winds from the east.

“This wind pattern is due to the commencement of the northeast monsoon season and a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea,” he said.

The weather bureau has further predicted the possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells for the city and the suburbs on Sunday and light rain on Monday. “Rain intensity could gradually increase owing to the presence of a low-pressure weather system over east-central Arabian Sea and associated cyclonic circulation, 4.5km above sea level, which will lead to some intense showers on Sunday. We expect light intermittent rain on polling day [Monday], with no major disturbances,” Kamble said.

As rain made a comeback in the city, the maximum temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius in two days, leading to cool conditions. The day temperature for the suburbs was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which fell to 31.1 degrees Celsius on Friday. With the city experiencing intermittent light showers throughout Saturday, the temperature further dipped to 26.7 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 26.4 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai.

Saturday’s day temperature was the second-lowest day temperature recorded in October since 2011, with the lowest being 26.6 degrees Celsius on October 5, 2016.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:37 IST

top news
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News