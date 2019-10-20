Mumbaiites get break from October heat as rain makes a comeback

mumbai

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:37 IST

The city witnessed post-monsoon showers for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the suburbs recording 10mm (light) rainfall between 8.30am and 8.30pm and south Mumbai receiving 10.6mm rainfall during the same period.

“Post-monsoon showers are being witnessed owing to the northeast monsoon over southern parts of India,” said SG Kamble, scientist, India Meteorological Department.

Akshay Deoras, an independent meteorologist and PhD researcher from the University of Reading in United Kingdom, said rainfall in mid-October is a result of the significant moisture incursion across Maharashtra from the Bay of Bengal, owing to the winds from the east.

“This wind pattern is due to the commencement of the northeast monsoon season and a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea,” he said.

The weather bureau has further predicted the possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells for the city and the suburbs on Sunday and light rain on Monday. “Rain intensity could gradually increase owing to the presence of a low-pressure weather system over east-central Arabian Sea and associated cyclonic circulation, 4.5km above sea level, which will lead to some intense showers on Sunday. We expect light intermittent rain on polling day [Monday], with no major disturbances,” Kamble said.

As rain made a comeback in the city, the maximum temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius in two days, leading to cool conditions. The day temperature for the suburbs was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which fell to 31.1 degrees Celsius on Friday. With the city experiencing intermittent light showers throughout Saturday, the temperature further dipped to 26.7 degrees Celsius in the suburbs and 26.4 degrees Celsius in south Mumbai.

Saturday’s day temperature was the second-lowest day temperature recorded in October since 2011, with the lowest being 26.6 degrees Celsius on October 5, 2016.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:37 IST