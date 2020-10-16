e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbra NGO asks Thane civic body not to take action against small-time hawkers, vendors

Mumbra NGO asks Thane civic body not to take action against small-time hawkers, vendors

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 23:55 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

A Mumbra-based Non-Government Organisation (NGO) has requested the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to not take action against small-time hawkers and vendors in Mumbra, especially the vegetable and fruit sellers.

The NGO – Yes We Can – stated most have turned to selling fruits and vegetable after being jobless during the pandemic and taking action against them will impact their families who are struggling for survival.

The letter further states the municipal officers from Mumbra and Diva wards are taking harsh action against the hawkers. “With most salaried people losing their jobs, most of them have temporarily started selling vegetables to earn a livelihood for their families. The corporation has not implemented the hawking policy demarcating place for these vendors. Instead, they are destroying their goods during the action,” said Hasan Mulani, a social worker and trustee of Yes We Can.

Abdul Kabir, a member of the group, said: “Legal action of fining them is proper instead of taking their belongings and destroying them since they cannot afford to bear the loss of their products.”

Ashok Burpulle, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC, said, “We carry out action against hawkers on a daily basis. If they are standing and blocking the road with stalls, resulting in traffic congestion in the city, action will be taken against them as per the due process of law.”

top news
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
IPL 2020: New skipper, same result for KKR against Mumbai
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
Harvard Prof Martin Kulldorff explains why schools should open | On the Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In