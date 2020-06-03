My kid thinks a monster will appear from sea: Fisherman in Alibag

mumbai

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:11 IST

A 30-year-old fisherman, Ganesh Kashnath Lohar, who resides 500-metres from the Arabian Sea coast close to Mandwa jetty in Alibag, was surprised to see four boats and 13 men in formals standing close to the shoreline on Tuesday morning.

On consulting with other fishermen, he learnt that they were officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, district collector’s office and National Disaster Response Force who were assessing the level of storm surge in the region.

“We had only heard about devastating impacts that cyclones had caused in south Konkan but now, based on warnings issued by district officials, we are expecting to witness it first hand,” said Lohar as it started heavily in the region.

“My daughter is frightened as if a monster from the sea is going to appear but we have calmed her down telling her its just loud thunder and rain. Nothing more. But we ourselves don’t know what to expect after hearing stories from friends how fishermen were affected off the coast of Bengal (during cyclone Amphan),” he added.

Though Lohar did not know what the name of the cyclone was, he said owing to the “Chakrivadal” (cyclone), he was asked to pull his boat out of the sea, and park it closer to his home.

“Our entire village has pucca structures, thus nobody was relocated from here. An announcement was made in the village on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning directing us to keep doors and windows shut when rain commences from Tuesday afternoon onwards.”

Lohar lives with his wife, daughter and mother in a one-room house. “First it was the lockdown that restricted fishing for almost the entire month of March, and then when we began fishing for just over a month, now a cyclone is coming.

There have been a lot of losses for us this year but the safety of my daughter is of prime concern for me,” he said adding, “A few fishermen even went fishing within a 2-km radius on Tuesday but the coast guard sent them back within an hour of their departure.”