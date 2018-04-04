Navi Mumbai cop murder: Police rope in pvt firm, restart search ops to find her mortal remains

The police on Wednesday restarted search operations to trace the mortal remains of murdered assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore at Vasai creek. This time round, they have taken the help of some private firms.

The private divers will study the seabed and go underwater to trace a trunk that allegedly contains the remains of the deceased, a senior official said, requesting anonymity.

The police have drawn up a 20-day schedule for the search operations.

Last month, on March 5 and 6, the police had conducted a search with help of the Indian Navy, but they did not find Gore’s remains.

After that, the police consulted oceanographers to trace the mortal remains, but they could not help much due to lack of required equipment. The oceanographers then referred the police to some private firms that have the capability to conduct this kind of a search operation.

Gore, 37, was allegedly murdered by senior inspector Abhay Kurundkar, 52, and his three accomplices on April 11, 2016. While some parts of her body were thrown into the creek on the day itself, some others were thrown the next day of the murder.