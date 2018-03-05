Kidnap and murder of Navi Mumbai cop: Kurundkar’s farmhouse in Kolhapur raided

The Navi Mumbai crime branch along with Kolhapur police on Sunday, raided police inspector Abhay Kurundkar’s farmhouse at Ajara in Kolahapur.

The raid was conducted to search for some evidence in the murder case of assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore. Reportedly, some people from the farmhouse have also been detained. However, the police did not say anything about the detention.

“The police have informed me that they found some important evidence in the farmhouse. However, they have not revealed much about it,” said Raju Gore, Ashwini’s husband.

Gore, 37, was posted with Protection of Civil Rights Unit, at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur. She stayed at Roadpali in Navi Mumbai and went missing on April 11, 2016. Her family as well as Kurundkar’s family knew that they had an extra-marital affair.

Based on the call data records and locations of their mobile phones, Kurundkar was arrested on December 7 in 2017. Between December 11 last year and February 27, the police arrested three more people including Rajesh Patil, 44, nephew of BJP leader Eknath Khadse.

Initially the police had registered a case of kidnapping. However, based on the statements of the fourth accused – Mahesh Phalnikar, 48 – they added murder charges against all accused on Friday.

The police have learnt from the accused that Gore was murdered on April 11, 2016 and then her dismembered body was thrown into Vasai creek. They will start searching for the body at the creek from Monday. The officials of the Indian Navy, local fire brigade and the fishermen will also help them in tracing the body.

“The search operation will start from Monday. Nothing else could be said at this moment,” said Sangeeta Alphonso, assistant commissioner of police who has been appointed by the CM’s office to supervise this case.