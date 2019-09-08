Navi Mumbai puts security in place at immersion spots

mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has provided 22 vehicles and around 350 people for collecting nirmalya (floral waste) from the 23 immersions sites. So far, they have collected around 20 tonnes of flowers.

Tushar Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner of NMMC, said, “Separate pits to treat the floral waste have been dug. The floral waste is being transported to the pits where those will be treated to make bio-fertilisers.”

Separate baskets have been placed at the immersion sites to deposit fruits, which are later distributed at the orphanages and among street children.

The NMMC has been following this tradition for the past three years.

For keeping the immersions sites under surveillance, the civic body is installing close to 160 CCTV cameras.

The city police and civic officials will monitor the cameras.

NMMC has deployed lifeguards and volunteers at every immersion sites for safety of devotees.

First-aid and ambulance facilities have been provided at immersion sites.

