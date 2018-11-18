Navi Mumbai sub-inspector booked for blackmailing, raping woman constable

The Belapur police station have recently booked a police sub-inspector, who is attached with the Navi Mumbai crime branch, for allegedly blackmailing and raping a woman constable multiple times.

The accused inspector went into hiding just after registering the offence and the police are now looking for him.

The police have registered an FIR under section 376 (punishment for rape) and 326 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence) of the IPC.

According to the police, the accused, Amit Shelar and the victim had worked together at the Vashi police station in 2010. Shelar was a police naik back then.

“In March 2017, the accused spiked her juice and after she lost her consciousness, he sexually assaulted her inside his car at an isolated spot along the Palm Beach road. He had also recorded some of her videos on his phone,” said Ajay Kadam, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

Kadam said Shelar then started asking for sexual favours from the victim. Whenever the victim refused, he would threaten her to make the videos viral. He would then take her to different places such as Kalamboli, Kharghar or Kamothe and rape her. He would also physically assault her when she refused to give in.

Sanjay Kumar, commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai, said, “The victim had recently met me with her husband and narrated the entire incident. Then I directed the Belapur police to register an offence. The women assistance cell, which operates under the crime branch, is now investigating the case.”

“We are now looking for the accused and hope to arrest him soon,” said Kadam.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 00:41 IST