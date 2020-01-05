Navjote for kids of non-Parsi father? Community divided

mumbai

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 23:48 IST

The proposed navjote or religious initiation of two children born to a non-Parsi father has become a reason for debate among the community members.

A section feels the children cannot be initiated into the Zoroastrian faith as their father is not from the same religion. Whereas, some called excluding the children “discriminatory towards women”.

Navjote is a ritual through which an individual is inducted into the religion and begins to wear the sedreh and kushti, a vest and a thread. The ceremony, which is set to be held on Saturday at Colaba, has been organised by the maternal family of the siblings. However, the family was unavailable for comments.

A member of the community, who is also a resident of Colaba, said as per their religious practices, navjote ceremony can only be performed for children born to Parsi fathers.

“There is no such thing as conversion in our community. If someone is born to a non-Parsi father, he/she is a non-Parsi. We do not even allow people who are not Zoroastrians to enter our fire temple. Such a ceremony or an event cannot be held. The community opposes this practice,” said the member.

Some community members asked why the family was allowed to carry out the celebrations at an agiary, a fire temple.

“The trustees should take strict action against those who gave the permission,” said Hushang Vakil, a community member, in a social media post.

However, Jehangir R Patel, editor of community magazine Parsiana, said trustees have the right to let out the space for the event. “The invite calls for people to join the reception, which can be performed anywhere. Also, there is no mention of where navjote is being performed,” said Patel.