NCB moves NDPS court, wants bail granted to Bharti Singh, her husband cancelled

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:31 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday approached the special court under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for cancellation of bail granted to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. The NCB has also challenged the magisterial order, demanding Singh and Limbachiyaa to judicial custody.

The agency claimed it needed to interrogate Limbachiyaa to find out the source of drugs recovered from their premises and had sought his custody. However, the plea was rejected by the magistrate court and he, along with Singh was remanded to judicial custody November 22.

The agency has now urged the special NDPS court to set aside the order remanding them to judicial custody and permit the agency to interrogate them in its custody.

The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday and the special court issued notice to Singh and Limbachiyaa. The pleas would now be heard next week.

NCB officers arrested Singh on November 21 and her husband Limbachiyaa the next morning, under provisions of the NDPS Act following raids at their residence and production house, seizing 86.5 gram of cannabis from both the places.

The agency claimed that Singh in her statement revealed that she used to smoke cannabis purchased by her husband.

Following a tip-off, the NCB also conducted raids in Khar Danda area and nabbed a 21-year-old drug trafficker in possession of various narcotics substances including 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantities) and 40 gram of cannabis and nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines).

A team of NCB officers then carried out a search at the production house of Harsh Limbachiyaa located in Versova, Andheri and recovered 65 grams of dry green leafy substance which tested positive for cannabis, NCB said in its November 22nd remand application.

Based on further input, another search was carried out at their residence located at Oberoi Springs, off New Link Road in Andheri (West). Another 21.5-gram dry green substance (which tested positive as cannabis) and unaccounted cash of ₹1.49 lakh were seized from their residence.

The agency claimed that Limbachiyaa in his statement disclosed that he used to procure and smoke cannabis. Further, he disclosed that he purchased cannabis from one peddler and kept one bag at his office and another one in his house for his consumption.