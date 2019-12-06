Near Kurla, 35-year-old thrown out of moving train over a seat

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:04 IST

A 35-year-old railway commuter was bullied, assaulted and then thrown out of a moving train near Kurla by three unidentified passengers after they got into a fight over a seat.

The commuter, Vijay Kumar Gupta, suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to Sion Hospital. His relatives, who were present at the hospital, said Gupta was in a critical condition.

According to M Inamdar, senior police inspector of Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP), the station master sent a memo to them about an injured commuter. GRP officers then reached the spot and rushed Gupta to hospital.

Inamdar said Gupta, a Mankhurd resident who works at a printing press in Masjid Bunder, took the Vashi-CSMT train on his way to his job when the incident took place.

“The fight took place over a seat in the crowded local train. The three accused bullied the commuter and then got into a fight with him. When Gupta argued, they threw him out of the moving train as it crossed LTT station,” said Inamdar.

GRP officers said they have taken note of Gupta’s statement and have registered a case against three unknown passengers for attempt to murder and assault.

“We have registered an FIR and would transfer the case to Wadala GRP,” Inamdar added.