Need to hear people’s voices against car shed: Supriya Sule

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 00:05 IST

Led by senior party leader and member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday held a protest at Aarey Colony against the destruction of around 2,700 trees for the Metro 3 car shed.

“As a child, I used to come with my parents to Aarey. I find my childhood somewhere in these trees. I feel that if there is so much opposition, we need to hear these voices,” Sule told reporters at the protest.

“Aarey forests are the lungs of Mumbai and provide the city the pure air we breathe. I strongly oppose the cutting down of trees here. We have to save the green patches in Mumbai for our future generations. Requesting @CMOMaharashtra to think of alternatives rather than cutting the trees in the name of development #AareyColony,” Sule tweeted the same day.

The tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently gave its nod to cut 2,185 trees in Aarey and transplant 464 more for the construction of the Metro-3 car depot.

Supporters from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also organised a protest at the spot.

Around 2,000 people from across the city participated in a human chain along the proposed Metro 3 car shed area.

Amrita Bhattacharya, member of Aarey Conservation Group, said that there was not enough space to accommodate all the citizens and the human chain was extended to the opposite side of the car shed area, towards Goregaon (East).

“It was heartening to see citizens braving the rains and coming to Aarey to voice their concerns about mindless destruction of the forest and floodplains of Mithi river,” said Bhattacharya.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 23:46 IST