‘Need transparency in rules for cancelled flights, return of fares’

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 01:45 IST

As airlines are refusing to return the fare amount to customers for cancelled flights in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown, passenger bodies and experts are asking airline companies to be transparent about rules. Instead of returning the funds, airlines are issuing credit vouchers to passengers to travel on the same sector in the future.

“Credit shell with previous refunds unresolved is unfortunate. Passengers should be informed transparently in advance that no refund will be provided. Consumers have to deal with high fares and no refunds in the most sensitive times. Charging for date change due to cancellations of flights by airlines adds to the misery,” said Kapil Kaul, chief executive officer of South Asia, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA), a global aviation consultancy.

Sudhakara Reddy, president of Air Passengers Association of India (APAI), said that a case was filed because passengers are forced by airlines to fly on the same sector. “Air travel is chosen by many in emergency, business or tourism-related travel. Once the purpose of travel no longer exists, why will the passenger want to travel in the same sector again? There are many who are affected as they spent big amount to book air tickets,” he said.

On Friday, a bench of Supreme Court judges, justices Ashok Bhushan, SK Kaul and MR Shah, on Friday asked the Centre as well as airline companies to discuss the modalities for full refund of tickets for all flights, which were cancelled owing to the lockdown and to work out ways to provide full refund to travellers. The court will hear the matter after three weeks.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), a city-based consumer rights organisation, sought the intervention of the civil aviation ministry. On June 9, the organisation asked the aviation minister to hold a meeting with all stakeholders to discuss a mutual solution over the refund policy in the interest of the passengers.

Honey Sharma, a Mira Road resident, who booked a flight to Delhi in March, said, “I booked my air ticket twice and my flights were cancelled on both occasions. Around ₹13,000 are stuck with the airlines which they are not ready to refund. I cannot afford to book my ticket for the third time and risk more money.”

Andheri resident Sachin Holmukhe also booked ticket to Himachal Pradesh for May 15 in March for a trek that is held only in summers. His flight was cancelled owing to the lockdown. “I do not know if the Himachal government will allow treks anytime soon or if I will be able to travel for it the next year. So I wanted my money back. But with the airline refusing to provide a refund, the least I can expect is for them to give me an open ticket so I can utilise it for some other sector,” he said.

On June 4, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) issued guidelines to member states, asking airlines to respect passengers’ right to refund for flights cancelled due to lockdown and said airlines should not deny refund amount. Taking note of difficulties faced by airlines, the guidelines also stated credit vouchers can be issued only if passengers are okay accepting them instead of refund.

A retired airline official said, “There is no doubt that the airlines are not doing justice by refusing to provide refund. Moreover, the airlines have even declared to charge the passengers with fare difference, if any. Hence, airlines should at least increase the validity of the open ticket [currently air tickets are valid for travel upto a year] and allow passengers to travel other sectors too. “