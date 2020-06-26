e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / New 1000-bed Covid hospital to come up in Thane city

New 1000-bed Covid hospital to come up in Thane city

The hospital will be set up on the land belonging to Voltas on Pokhran Road 2, district guardian minister Eknath Shinde said after taking a review of coronavirus situation in the city.

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:52 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Thane
The hospital will be built by CIDCO and will have requisite medical facilities including Oxygen and Non-Oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU and a dialysis centre.
The hospital will be built by CIDCO and will have requisite medical facilities including Oxygen and Non-Oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU and a dialysis centre.(Bloomberg/ Representative image )
         

A new 1000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients will be set up in Thane city, district guardian minister Eknath Shinde said on Friday.The hospital will be set up on the land belonging to Voltas on Pokhran Road 2, he said after taking a review of coronavirus situation in the city.

It will be built by CIDCO and will have requisite medical facilities including Oxygen and Non-Oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU and a dialysis centre, Shinde said.The minister also praised healthcare workers in the city and said their salaries should be hiked.

tags
top news
‘To end LAC stand-off, China must stop erecting new structures’: Indian envoy
‘To end LAC stand-off, China must stop erecting new structures’: Indian envoy
Domestic flight ops capacity raised to 45% from 33%, new routes on offer
Domestic flight ops capacity raised to 45% from 33%, new routes on offer
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
Man who stabbed 3 to death in Glasgow hotel shot dead by police
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
Memorial, 5 statues as Telangana celebrates Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In