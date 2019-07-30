New system helps Mumbai police solve 85 cases within four days

mumbai

In the four days of its trial run, the automated multimodal biometric identification system (AMBIS) has solved 85 criminal cases and identified 599 accused. Described as a Google for cops, the AMBIS is the first identification system in India that collates data and enables automated identification of criminal records using fingerprint, face and iris recognition.

“I believe with the help of the AMBIS system we will see a good change in the detection and the system shall have effective impact on the process of securing conviction,” said the CM at a function to launch AMBIS on Monday. The ₹50-crore project will be monitored by the state cyber police wing headed by inspector general (IG) of police Brijesh Singh. “The system, which has solved as many as 85 cases (of dacoity, robbery, house break-ins), during its trial run itself, will function like a virtual biometric Google of criminals for cops,” said Singh, adding that the Centre has told all states to take AMBIS as a template and replicate it. On June 6,HT had first reported that Mumbai Police was going to do a trial run of AMBIS.

Developed in France and adapted to meet the state’s requirements with the help of Indian Institute of Technology professors, the AMBIS helps investigators trace suspects and ascertain whether a suspect has a criminal record. It includes a retinal scan, writer’s pad and scanners for the palms as well as bare soles. With a capacity to store the data of 20 lakh criminals, the system can go through its archives and give results in 0.45 milliseconds.

Additionally, data from AMBIS can be shared with the National Crime Records Bureau and investigation agencies from other states and courts, including foreign agencies like Interpol.

“Data of 6.5 lakh criminals across the state is already stored in the system till date. And the most interesting part of the system is that even if a criminal changes his looks, the system will catch him/her with its unique and accurate facial recognition system,” said Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (cyber).

