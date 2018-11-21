Newborn’s decomposed body in plastic bag found in a building in Mumbai’s Nalasopara

The body of an infant boy stuffed in a plastic bag was found dumped on the terrace of a residential building in Nalasopara on Tuesday.

According to police inspector Daniel Bane of Tulinj police station, the body was wrapped in a plastic bag and dumped on the terrace of Sakshi Apartment in Rajanpada, Nalasopara (East). The body was partially decomposed and could have been kept there for at least two days, Bane said.

“As some renovation work was going in a flat of the building, the terrace door was open and there were no CCTV cameras installed in the building, so we do not know who dumped the body,” said Bane. A resident of the building found the body when she went to the terrace on Tuesday afternoon and then alerted us, he said.

We have sent the body for post-mortem and its report is awaited, he said. The Tulinj police station have registered a case under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the IPC against unknown persons.

“We are checking nearby maternity clinics and houses to check whether any deliveries were conducted during the last two to three days to find out the mother of the baby. It seems to be a case of unwanted pregnancy but we are probing all possible angles,” said Bane.

