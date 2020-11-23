e-paper
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis

mumbai Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Devendra Fadnavis said that Karachi would one day become part of India.(HT Photo)
         

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the next swearing-in ceremony of the state government will be done at an appropriate time.

Fadnavis said that the next swearing-in of the state government will be done at an appropriate time. “We will form a government after the existing Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government falls. The swearing-in will be at the appropriate time,” he said.

Fadnavis was reacting to a question by the media on Monday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his early morning swearing-in as chief minister last year. In the absence of a majority after falling out with the Shiv Sena post-elections, he had to resign on the third day. His remarks have, however, led to political speculations in the state.

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said that the party will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months. He said that the BJP has made preparations for it.

On Sunday, while reacting to Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar’s demand for changing the Karachi Sweets brand name, Fadnavis said that the BJP believes in inclusive politics.

“We believe in Akhand Bharat and one day, Karachi will be part of India,” he said, while speaking to reporters in Nagpur.

Nandgaonkar had last week asked the owner of the shop in Mahim to omit the word Karachi from his store’s name.

Reacting to the statement, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Central government should first focus on bringing back portions of Kashmir that are occupied by Pakistan before thinking about Karachi.

External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
‘Love & jihad don’t go hand-in-hand’: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan slams BJP
