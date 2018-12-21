Nirav Modi’s Alibaug bungalow yet to be razed: State to Bombay HC

The Alibaug collector on Thursday told the Bombay high court that illegal parts of the seaside bungalow of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi at Alibaug have not been demolished yet as it is attached by the enforcement directorate (ED).

The submissions were made by the collector while reporting on the state’s compliance with the HC orders to demolish all constructions that have come up in Alibaug in violation of environmental laws. He added that the ED’s permission had also been sought for demolition of Nirav Modi’s bungalow and that their response is awaited.

The collector also submitted that five of the 58 structures identified for demolition have been razed while 15 of them have filed suits.

A division bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice M S Karnik was informed by the collector that the demolitions had stopped as funds had been exhausted. The demolition work till now had already accrued a bill of Rs 7 lakh as private contractors had been hired for the job. The collector submitted, through public prosecutor P B Kakade, that he does not have the equipment to carry out the mass demolitions and requires JCBs, which were hired.

The collector further submitted that he had written to the state urban development department and revenue department to allot funds to carry out the remaining demolitions. The collector was then directed to inform the lower court about the current proceedings in the high court. The HC said this was to ensure that no adverse orders are passed pertaining to the 15 suits filed against the demolition orders issued by the HC. The matter has been posted for further compliance on January 14.

