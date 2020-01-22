Nirav’s assets on the block: Hermes bags and Jaeger Lecoultre watch up for auction

mumbai

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 00:12 IST

A selection of assets belonging to diamond merchant Nirav Modi — including paintings by master artists, as well as luxury cars, watches and handbags — are set to be auctioned by Saffronart on the direction of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), over the next two months.

On February 27, 15 artworks, two cars and a selection of the handbags and watches will go under the hammer at a live auction. Among them are a 1935 painting by Amrita Sher-Gil (on the block for the first time on record), and a canvas from MF Husain’s Mahabharata series, each with a lower estimate of ₹12 crore and a higher estimate of ₹18 crore. A 1972 painting by VS Gaitonde is estimated to fetch over ₹7 crore and one of Krishna by Manjit Bawa, over ₹3 crore.

Among the watches to be auctioned are a Jaeger Lecoultre Reverso Gyrotourbillon 2 Limited Edition and a Gerrard Perregaux Opera One. The bags are from Hermès’s Birkin and Kelly lines. The live auction will be followed by an online auction on March 3 and 4, which will float the other assets.

“We are working with the ED to assess and evaluate each item and put together the catalogue for both sales,” said Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder of Saffronart.

This auction comes a year after Saffronart auctioned 68 seized artworks on behalf of the Income-Tax department last March, raising ₹54.84 crore from 55 lots; 13 went unsold.