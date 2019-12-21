e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / NMMT plans to add 100 e-buses to its fleet of 30

NMMT plans to add 100 e-buses to its fleet of 30

mumbai Updated: Dec 21, 2019 01:09 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) plans to add 100 more electric buses to its fleet of 30 electric buses. It has tabled a proposal in the civic general body for tenders.

The buses will be procured under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric (and Hybrid) Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the central government.

NMMT had purchased 30 electric buses under the scheme which are being run in the city. The e-buses ply at Vashi, Ghansoli, Nerul, Belapur and Bandra.

The central heavy industries ministry is giving subsidy for hybrid and electric buses in major cities of the country. The central government has this year too decided to give the subsidy under the FAME scheme.

The 12-m-long bus costs around ₹1.75 crore while the 9-m bus costs ₹1.25 crore. NMMT has to spend only ₹16 per km for operating electric bus against ₹30 per km it spends on the diesel-run buses.

NMMT general manager Shirish Aradwad said, “NMMT incurs a loss of ₹5.5 crore every month. The induction of electric buses has helped us cut costs and hence is benefitting the transport body.”

The buses can run up to 225 km a day and can carry 35 passengers.

“Having additional electric buses in our fleet will help reduce pollution and cut our losses,” he said

Social worker Nitin Kandhari said, “Rising pollution is a matter of concern and induction of electric buses for public transport is important for the city.”

top news
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in UP as CAA stir escalates
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
‘Deviates from Constitutional values’: Kerala govt issues stay order on NPR
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
ACB clean chit to Ajit Pawar once again in Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
Exam to entertainment: How net ban hit Assam
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
CAA Protests: Rumours, rage, and excess triggered outrage in AMU
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News