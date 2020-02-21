No ‘fail’ remark in HSC mark sheets from this year

mumbai

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:11 IST

In order to prevent students from getting demotivated, the Maharashtra government has decided not to use the “fail” remark in mark sheets of Class 12 students. The school education department issued a government resolution (GR) to this effect on Thursday and this will be implemented from this year itself.

Instead of “fail”, the mark sheet will state the student is “eligible for re-exam”. The same term will be used for supplementary exams as well. If a student is unable to clear three or more subjects then the mark sheet will state the student is “eligible for skill development programme”.

“From this year, the remark ‘fail’ cannot be used on the mark sheets of students from Class 12. If a student could not clear one or more subjects, the mark sheet will have ‘eligible for re-exam’ remark. The same will be used for supplementary exams. However, if a student could not clear three or more subjects in supplementary exams then the mark sheet will state, ‘eligible for skill development programme’ remark,” says the GR issued on Thursday.

In 2018, the state government stopped using the term “fail” on mark sheets for students who were unable to clear board exams for Class 10.

“Class 12 is considered very important with regard to the future of a student. It bears bad effect on their mental and physical health if a student is unable to clear it. With this move, the government wants to reduce that negative impact on student’s life,” said an official from the school education department.

“It is a great decision but needs proper implementation. While it is a good thing that students will not be declared failed, care needs to be taken to ensure that vocational education reaches everyone,” said the principal of a suburban school.