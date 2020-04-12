No fixed rate in power bills for commercial/industrial users for three months

mumbai

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 21:06 IST

State energy minister Nitin Raut in a press note on Sunday said industrial and commercial consumers will not be charged the fixed rate component for three months in view of the lockdown. The amount for the same will be adjusted in the next bill released without any penalties levied on customers, Raut said. Considering the lockdown, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has asked all utilities departments to not charge fixed rates for industrial and commercial consumers for three months.