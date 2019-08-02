No more water cuts in Navi Mumbai from next week as dam water level rises

mumbai

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 00:47 IST

Residents will get proper water supply from next week, thanks to the overflowing Dehrang dam.

The 50% water cut imposed by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been lifted.

Ganesh Deshmukh, PCMC chief, said, “Water cut was imposed to ensure that we don’t run out of water as we had a delayed monsoon. However, the dam overflowed in July itself, so water cut has been withdrawn. Residents will start getting uninterrupted water supply from next week.”

Dehrang dam is the prime source, supplying water to old Panvel area. Old Panvel needs 30mld of water but only 15 mld is supplied.

The water from Dehrang dam is supplied through Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhirakaran (MJP) pipeline which is in a bad condition for 40 years. The old pipeline leak and water goes waste.

Surendra Dashore, MJP executive engineer, said, “The dilapidated pipeline will take time to be replaced. Underground water pipeline has to be laid but till now no agency is willing to take up work. We will have to plan shut down once work starts.”

The implementation of projects under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban transformation (Amrut) will solve Panvel water problem but it might more than three years to start.

A PCMC official said, “The project has not been started as finance has yet not been worked out.”

Under Amrut Yojana, which has a grant of ₹400 crore, pipelines would be replaced and underground water pipeline would be laid to prevent theft.

Residents have complained about uneven water distribution. Kantilal Kadi, an activist, said, “More than lifting the water cut, it is important that water is distributed evenly in all areas.”

Residents have been storing water and depending on water tankers.

“Water problem in Panvel is not a new issue. Why is the authority taking time to repair the old and punctured pipeline carrying water? An alternative plan to improve water supply has not been chalked out,” said Rohit Vyas, 46, a Panvel resident.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 00:47 IST