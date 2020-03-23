e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / No Mumbai locals from March 23 to March 31

No Mumbai locals from March 23 to March 31

mumbai Updated: Mar 23, 2020 01:05 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In an unprecedented move, Mumbai’s lifeline — its local trains— will not operate from Sunday midnight till March 31, while Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced stricter restrictions, including section 144, which will put the state under a virtual lockdown till the end of the month as it fights the coronavirus.

The railway ministry’s decision to shut down local trains on the Central and Western Railway for nine days is the longest period for the “city that never sleeps”. The previous longest was during the July 26, 2005 deluge when services were halted for 72 hours. Nearly 80 lakh people use the suburban trains every day.

“The discussion for stopping local trains has been happening for some time now. As cases of coronavirus started rising in the city, the railway ministry and state were looking for possible alternatives for the movement of essential service staff. Only after a detailed discussion, a decision was taken,” said a senior railway official who was part of the meetings with the state government.

“In recent times, this is the longest period the local trains will not be operational. Train services are not being operational in order to strengthen precautions against coronavirus,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway (CR).

Passenger associations welcomed the decision. “The move will cause inconvenience to those staying to the north of the city. However, the spread of the virus is on the rise and the local trains carry a lot of passengers. The decision to shut down train services will help curb the spread,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

top news
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, borders to be closed
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
India enters partial lockdown: Top 5 things to keep in mind
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Full list of 80 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Samsung, Oppo, Vivo stop smartphone production in India amid lockdown
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta Curfew: Mumbai never stops, they say. But have a look at these pics
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
Janta curfew: Deepika-Ranveer, Kangana Ranaut hit balconies
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
‘Kohli is best batsman in the world’: WI legend lauds Indian captain
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
India unites to applaud Covid-19 warriors from balconies amid janta curfew
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news