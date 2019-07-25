No Mumbai-Pune trains for 15 days from July 26

The Mumbai division of Central Railway (CR) has announced that 18 intercity trains to Pune or passing via Pune from Mumbai, will be fully or partially cancelled between July 26 and August 9. Mumbai-Pune is one of the busiest train routes.

The cancellation of 20 trains is expected to cause significant inconvenience to those travelling between the two cities.

CR said the decision was taken to carry out infrastructure works at Bhor Ghat, located above 110-km from Mumbai between the Karjat and Lonavala section. Train services have been affected in this section due to cases of boulders falling since mid-June. “We have planned major infrastructure upgrade during this period to ensure smooth services are maintained in coming times,” said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of CR.

Of the six direct trains between Mumbai and Pune, Deccan Express and Pragati Express will remain cancelled, along with the Pune-Panvel-Pune Express. Deccan Queen, Sinhagad Express and Indrayani Express will run as per schedule. In addition, the Mumbai-Gadag Express will also remain cancelled.

Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express and Sahyadri Express, LTT- Hubballi Express, Panvel – Hazur Sahib Nanded Express and Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded Holiday special will be partially cancelled in both directions.

Bhusawal-Pune-Bhusawal Express, which usually goes via Panvel, will be diverted and take the Manmad-Daund route. “CR is holding passengers ransom by cancelling 20 trains between Mumbai and Pune,” said Harsha Shah, chairman of Railway Pravasi Sangh.

There are concerns that the cancellations will lead to overcrowding in the existing trains and force many to travel by road.

Before the monsoon, CR completed works worth more than ₹6 crores, including removing boulders from 700 vulnerable locations, installing 60 additional CCTV cameras, setting up Canadian fencing at 650 metres (to prevent boulders falling on tracks) and extending tunnel portions at four locations.

