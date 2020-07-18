e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / No need to conduct CBI probe into Rajput’s suicide: Deshmukh

No need to conduct CBI probe into Rajput’s suicide: Deshmukh

mumbai Updated: Jul 18, 2020 00:33 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

A day after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend-actor Rhea Chakraborty demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his suicide, state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said there was no need for a probe by any central agency as the Mumbai Police’s investigation is going in the right direction and no foul play was found.

Deshmukh said the police are also investigating the angle of professional rivalry.

Chakraborty had on Thursday posted a tweet tagging Union home minister Amit Shah, requesting him for a CBI probe in the case.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Deshmukh on Friday said, “Mumbai Police are capable of conducting the probe and are doing it in the right way. They are probing every possible angle related to the case and have not come across any foul play. All details will be shared once the probe is completed.”

After Rajput’s death, Deshmukh had tweeted that the police were investigating the alleged cause of “clinical depression owing to the professional rivalry” behind the death.

“While the post-mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too,” Deshmukh tweeted on June 15, a day after Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra.

