e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / No need to panic over coronavirus, says govt

No need to panic over coronavirus, says govt

mumbai Updated: Mar 03, 2020 00:13 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

With two positive cases of the new coronavirus in the country, Maharashtra legislators on Monday expressed concerns over the outbreak and rumour-mongering over its transmission.

State public health minister Rajesh Tope assured the legislators there was no need to panic. “There is no reason to be afraid of coronavirus. In Maharashtra, no one is affected with it. We have started screening passengers at vulnerable points such as airport. More than 61,939 passengers from 12 countries have been screened at airports alone,” the health minister said in the state Assembly. “The state has set up a control room in Pune to deal with any situation. People can dial 104 to get all details about the epidemic. We have also set up isolated wards in each district and our health workers are using N95 mask which is effective in protecting people from getting affected with coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state animal husbandry department has filed a complaint with the cyber police against rumours related to the coronavirus. “The poultry industry is badly impacted with a rumour that consuming chicken may lead to coronavirus. The government is trying to check who started this rumour,” said animal husbandry minister Sunil Kedar, in the lower House.

The legislative Council will conduct a special sitting on Tuesday morning to discuss measures the state can take to prevent the outbreak and take stock of the preparations by the state.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Congress legislators Praniti Shinde, Amin Patel, NCP legislator Rohit Pawar and other legislators raised concerns over the epidemic.

Patel claimed the screening of passengers at airports is not satisfactory and requested the health minister to visit the Mumbai airport, which Tope agreed to.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, chairman of the Council, said, “A special sitting of 30 minutes is scheduled for Tuesday morning to discuss Maharashtra’s preparedness.” He made the announcement after senior Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise moved a point of propriety to discuss the issue on Monday.

top news
Bodies float in labyrinthine drains of northeast Delhi; 11 found
Bodies float in labyrinthine drains of northeast Delhi; 11 found
Need to safeguard progress made in Afghanistan: India
Need to safeguard progress made in Afghanistan: India
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
‘Thinking of giving up my social media accounts this Sunday’, tweets PM Modi
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
Rahul Gandhi’s 1st response to PM tweet on exiting social media is a swipe
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
‘Law to shoot at sight for anti-India slogans’: Karnataka minister’s demand
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News