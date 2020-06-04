e-paper
Mumbai News / No trains cancelled, routes of five trains diverted due to cyclone

No trains cancelled, routes of five trains diverted due to cyclone

mumbai Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:25 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
The Central and Western Railway have not cancelled any passenger train services on account of Cyclone Nisarga, till Wednesday evening. However, routes of five passenger trains were diverted to avoid cyclone-affected areas.

The diversion was done mainly on trains on Konkan Railway line following a warning by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as these trains were operating via Panvel, Vasai Road, Igatpuri, Nashik Road and Kalyan railway stations, all of which were affected due to the cyclone.

The route diversion was done from Madgaon, Miraj, Manmad and Pune railway stations.

No special arrangement was made for passengers as no changes were made in the originating and terminating railway stations of these trains. The railways said passengers were informed about the diversions by text messages.

The trains that have been diverted include Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Thiruvananthapuram-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram special, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam special and Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi special.

In addition, five passenger trains including LTT-Gorakhpur special, LTT- Thiruvananthapuram, LTT- Darbhanga, LTT- Varanasi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Bhubaneswar special train have been rescheduled for post 6pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a tree fall was reported on the suburban railway tracks between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations. The fall occurred on Wednesday afternoon due to heavy rainfall and winds owing to Cyclone Nisarga. No damage was reported to trains.

