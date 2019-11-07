e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Oh dam! Gargai work will need security nod from home ministry

mumbai Updated: Nov 07, 2019 23:58 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now have to seek security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to appoint a consultant for construction of Gargai dam in Palghar district. Reason? Of the four bids, one each is from Turkey and China; both need approval of the Centre. The remaining two bidders are firms from India.

India fell out with Turkey recently after it publicly condemned the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Countering this, India expressed concerns about Turkey’s military exercise in north-east Syria, stating it has the potential to cause humanitarian and civil distress. The Indian Embassy in Turkish capital Ankara, too, had issued a travel advisory claiming Indians should exercise utmost caution. In case of China, India has been exercising caution while awarding civil construction contracts. Chinese firms that bid for the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, along with Bandra-Versova sea link, were denied security clearance in the past two years. The coastal road project, which had firms from outside India, along with China working on it, got the security nod. The Gargai dam will be built across 849 hectares in Oghade village in Palghar district on Gargai river, a tributary of Vaitarna river. The project involves construction of the dam, and connecting it to the Modak Sagar dam, which already supplies water to Mumbai. The BMC wants to appoint a firm which will prepare bidding documents and act as a project management consultant during the construction period. “The four bidders are a Turkey-based firm, Dolsar Engineering, in joint venture with Tata Consulting Engineers and a Chinese firm; Powerchina Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited, in joint venture with Geodata India Private Limited; and two Indian firms SMEC International and Lombardi Engineering India Private Limited. We have opened their technical bids for now, but financial bids will be opened after getting security clearance.”

The MHA will consult the intelligence bureau and the ministry of external affairs before granting security nod. Once Gargai dam is constructed, it will supply about 440 million litres of water to the city every day. Mumbai’s water needs are likely to rise from 3,750 million litres daily (MLD) currently to 4,849 MLD by 2021, 5,320 MLD by 2031, and 6,424 MLD by 2041.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News