Ola, Uber drivers continue to strike in Mumbai over fares

Thousands of drivers for taxi aggregators Ola and Uber continued their strike in Mumbai on Tuesday demanding higher fares amid rising fuel prices forcing commuters to take alternate modes of transport.

The drivers launched their strike in Mumbai under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh (MRRKS) on Monday. Sunil Borkar, leader of MRRKS, said they will hold a meeting to decide the future course of action in the afternoon.

Mumbai has around 45,000 to 50,000 app-based taxis and their drivers are demanding a minimum base fare in the range of Rs 100-150 depending on the type of car and a per kilometre fare of Rs 18 to 23.

Drivers say they have been unable to save anything after the taxi aggregators cut their commission and taxes as fuel prices have risen more than 20% since the start of the year. Most office goers were forced to hail the regular black-and-yellow taxis or auto-rickshaws after they were unable to get the app-based cabs.

Commuters said the Ola app was showing only premium cars and that the waiting period for them was at least 15 minutes. They added the Uber app had all cars but the fare surged up considerably.

The Uber app was showing a fare of Rs 860 for its Uber Go service from Mulund East to Elphinstone road and from Borivali West to Elphinstone Road, it was Rs 880.

“@Olacabs @ola_supports worst service ever... Try to booking cab last half an hour... No cab available...,” Rakesh Kasera tweeted.

“@ola_supports clearly your support and safety systems suck. On my way to my destination, goons stop my cab and stop my ride. Post that when I’m trying to call the support team for help, you guys don’t answer! Extremely disappointing experience and unsafe experience,” another passenger Kruti Parekh wrote on Twitter.

There are also demands for fare hikes in view of the rise in fuel prices, a prohibition on companies getting new taxis, booking cabs only from Aadhaar-verified numbers of the customers, among others.

The app-based cab drivers had gone on a three-day strike in March under the banner of Maharashtra Navnirman Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 12:12 IST