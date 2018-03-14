Ola, Uber drivers in Mumbai warn of protest on March 19

Passengers of Ola and Uber might face difficulties from Monday, as the taxi union wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has threatened to strike against their employers.

Drivers are demanding that Ola and Uber should ensure business worth Rs1.25 lakh as assured by aggregators in the beginning and shut operations of company-owned cabs. They also demand reinstatement of drivers, who were wrongly blacklisted, rejigging fares as per quality of cars and stop low fare bookings.

The union activists of MNS have circulated brochures on social media, which say the drivers will remain ‘offline’ and protest on March 19.

According to RTO officials, there could be around 50,000 app-based cabs in Mumbai.

Sanjay Naik, who is leading the taxi union of MNS, said, “We have appealed to all drivers to remain offline on March 19.”

He said they can further extend it, but their party leader Raj Thackeray will take the final call.