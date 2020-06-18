e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / One-fourth learning in the upcoming academic year must go online, suggests council

One-fourth learning in the upcoming academic year must go online, suggests council

mumbai Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Advisory Council of the University of Mumbai met for their first meeting on Thursday, and have suggested that one-fourth of the learning in the upcoming academic year go online.

Members present for the meeting included chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of Tata Trusts, Ratan Tata, along with veteran scientist Anil Kakodkar, a nuclear physicist and mechanical engineer as well as IAS officer and additional chief secretary, state of Maharashtra, Sujata Saunik. The meeting was also attended by MU vice chancellor Suhas Pednekar and pro VC Ravindra Kulkarni.

“Most members suggested that at least one fourth of the curriculum be taught online. Everyone unanimously also said that regular classroom cannot be done away with, so as to maintain a mentor-student relationship,” said Kulkarni.

The provision for a seven-member advisory council was proposed in the Maharashtra State Public Universities Act, 2016 and this is the first time that members have been appointed on board.

top news
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
Stay home this Yoga Day, says PM Modi in video message on bridging distances
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
No soldiers missing after Galwan Valley clash, says Indian Army
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
Retweet of PM Modi’s old tweets in Tharoor’s reminder on China’s Ladakh aggression
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In