Only 1 person allowed in common areas of Andheri society at a time

mumbai

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:03 IST

At a residential building in Andheri (East), no more than one person is allowed in the common areas at any time. The society has had its social distancing measures in place since March 15.

Parshavadeep co-operative housing society in Gundavli, with 80 residents, has enforced strict guidelines for social isolation as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. Residents who step out of their homes are monitored on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras. No outsiders, including help, vendors or even relatives, are allowed into the building. Daily groceries are delivered to the building’s main gate and one person from each floor goes down to collect these after each item is sanitised. Each floor has its own ‘shift’ to collect deliveries. Residents stay in touch using a common social media platform, and so far, not one resident has violated any guideline.

“We had implemented these rules from March 15 itself, much before the national lockdown was announced. The idea is to protect each resident and ensure there is no inconvenience during this difficult period,” said Devang Ambavi, treasurer of the society. “Essentials including medicines to senior citizens have been provided regularly, and so far nobody over the age of 55 or anyone younger than 16 has needed to step outside.”

Resident Avni Shah said, “To keep children engaged at home, residents are using a social media platform for community dance practice every other day.”

While security staff has been provided residential facilities within the complex, residents have also developed a roster system to provide food and beverages to them daily. Since the lockdown was implemented, all common areas, including stairs, doors, parking spaces etc. in the society, are sanitised twice daily, using the sodium hypochlorite solution mandated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.