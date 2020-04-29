Only 16 of 67 ventilators at Mumbai’s St George Hospital functional

mumbai

Out of the 67 ventilators procured at the government-run St George Hospital, only 16 are functional. The ventilator is essential for the treatment of severe cases of Covid-19. Hospital staff claim technicians are afraid to visit the hospital to install the devices for fear of contracting the infection. St. George Hospital has been turned into a 300-bed hospital that is dedicated to Covid treatment.

Over the past two weeks, St George Hospital has received 67 ventilators. To ensure the equipment functions smoothly, the hospital has also increased the oxygen capacity in their intensive care unit. However, only 16 ventilators are functional at present. “ Covid patients are being referred from Sir JJ Hospital to us. Most of these patients are serious and require immediate ventilation. But due to the delay in installation, patients are being left only on oxygen supply,” said a doctor from St George Hospital, on condition of anonymity.

Dr Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital, said, “These ventilators are procured in groups. In the beginning, we got 20 ventilators, then 15 and later another 30. So some of them are yet to be installed, which will be done soon.”

However, hospital staff say technicians are refusing to visit St George Hospital for fear of infection. “People are scared even to step inside the ward despite being given PPE [personal protective equipment],” claimed a doctor.

There are 100 patients of Covid-19 receiving treatment at St George Hospital.