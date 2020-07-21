e-paper
Opposition demands no confidence motion against BEST chief

mumbai Updated: Jul 21, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
In a letter to Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, opposition party leaders in the civic body have demanded a no confidence motion against Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) general manager Surendra Kumar Bagde. The party leaders alleged that the BEST chief has failed to attend complaints of exorbitant electricity bills being issued to the consumers in these stressful times. Ravi Raja, leader of opposition party, said, “At a time when people are stressed with the financial burdens in this pandemic, the BEST is sending erroneous electricity bills. The general manager of the undertaking is not even meeting any of the public representatives on this matter. We have demanded that the motion be brought in the general body meeting.” Since actual meter reading was suspended in March, consumers were being billed on an average of the previous three months. The undertaking supplies power to 10 lakh consumers in the island city.

