Opposition in BMC objects to ₹9-crore waiver to Mumbai’s Hotel Taj Mahal Palace

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hotel Taj Mahal Palace barricaded parts of the footpath outside the property, citing security requirements.
Hotel Taj Mahal Palace barricaded parts of the footpath outside the property, citing security requirements.(HT Photo)
         

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) – all opposition parties in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – on Tuesday objected to the proposal by the civic administration to waive money owed from Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. The opposition also objected to BMC’s demand to make available additional ₹400 crore to continue its fight against Covid-19.

BMC’s standing committee, in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, is set to discuss the issue of waiving off over ₹9 crore payable by Hotel Taj Mahal Palace to the civic body for use of the public road outside the hotel and barricading parts of the footpath, citing security requirements.

Along with this, the BMC’s administration has also proposed to make available additional ₹400 crore for the fight against Covid-19 after spending over ₹1,600 crore in the last nine months.

Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and leader of the opposition in BMC, said, “We are going to oppose both the proposals. Lokayukta has clearly stated that a policy on waivers is to be made. So why give any waiver to Taj Hotel?”

Rais Shaikh, SP corporator, said, “We are going to oppose both the proposals. The common man is not being given any relief for property tax; why should private corporates be given relief?”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, said, “Since the unfortunate events of 26/11 [2018 terror attack], the security team at the Taj Mahal Palace regularly receives directives, and is audited for security drills. The hotel has always followed the advice of the agencies and, should we be directed to do so, will be willing to remove the barricades and comply with such instructions. Since there are multiple authorities and regulatory bodies involved, we continue to stay in constant dialogue with all of them, and will ensure compliance, and implementation of appropriate measures suggested by them.”

