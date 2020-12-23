e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Over 1,500 landed in Mumbai from UK, other countries since Tuesday; none found infected yet

Over 1,500 landed in Mumbai from UK, other countries since Tuesday; none found infected yet

Of 1,688 passengers who arrived in Mumbai recently, 745 have been quarantined in private hotels across the city.

mumbai Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
File photo: Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
File photo: Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (REUTERS)
         

Two days after the state government announced new rules for flight passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East, about 1,688 passengers have landed in Mumbai since Tuesday. Since no Covid-19 tests are being conducted for asymptomatic passengers at airports, none have been found to be infected with the virus so far. Senior civic officials have confirmed that passengers with Covid-19 symptoms have not been identified.

Of 1,688 passengers, 745 have been quarantined in private hotels across the city arranged by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A senior BMC official confirmed that no symptomatic passengers have been found so far.

He said, “None of the passengers are going through Covid-19 tests at the airport and will only be tested during their time in quarantine. The ones that are being quarantined in Mumbai will go through RT-PCR test on the 5th and 7th day of their stay. If they test positive, they will be immediately shifted to one of the municipal Covid centres.”

Also read: India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms

According to the BMC data, 745 passengers, of the 1,688, have been quarantined in private hotels in Mumbai, whereas 602 had connecting flights to other states and have been sent there. The rest 339 are from other countries that have been stamped on their hands for home quarantine.

The BMC had announced on Monday that flight passengers from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle Eastern countries will compulsorily be quarantined for seven days after they land in Mumbai. Their stay may increase to another seven days if they test positive for Covid-19.

As per BMC’s protocols, all symptomatic passengers from the UK will be shifted to Seven Hills Hospital at Andheri and the ones from Europe and Middle East countries will be moved to GT Hospital at Fort directly from the airport. Passengers that don’t show any symptoms will be quarantined at hotels. The passport of the passengers will be deposited at the hotels and can be retrieved when they are discharged from the quarantine.

tags
top news
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
India submits 9-point plan for WHO reforms
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist at Delhi airport
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Govt revamps key scheme for scheduled caste students, increases central funds five-fold
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In