Parel mini-terminus in Mumbai to open on Sunday

As a relief for commuters travelling to and from Thane and Kalyan, the city is set to get a new suburban mini-terminus on Central Railway’s main line at Parel on Sunday. The terminus, which will ease the pressure on Dadar station, will be inaugurated by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday.

Services will be open for public from Monday.

The Parel terminus will be inaugurated 25 years after the Dombivli station was made a terminus in 1994. A total of 32 local train services will be operated to and from the Parel terminus. Sixteen trains will operate from Parel towards Kalyan, and 16 will operate from Kalyan and Thane stations till Parel. These services are currently running to and from Dadar.

The need for the mini-terminus arose owing to the spike in number of commuters travelling to Prabhadevi and Parel stations after the area saw a commercial boost in the past few years.

The plan to convert Parel into a mini-terminus was initiated by former Union railway minister Suresh Prabhu, who laid the foundation stone for the project in 2016. Built at a cost of ₹51 crore, the terminus is a part of the fifth and the sixth line project between Kurla and Parel stations under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 2.

However, the railways only ramped up the work speed to complete the project after the stampede at Elphinstone Road (Prabhadevi) station in 2017, which claimed 23 lives.

Passenger associations have stated that apart from easing the pressure on Dadar station, the Parel mini-terminus would facilitate patients going to several hospitals in the area.

“We welcome it as the terminus will be very helpful for patients visiting Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, KEM, Wadia and Global hospitals. They won’t have to travel in over-crowded trains,” said Lata Argade, vice president, Railway Pravasi Mahasangh.

CR also plans to construct a terminus for outstation trains at Parel.

