Parents can complain against schools charging fees amidst lockdown

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:51 IST

Parents from across the state can now complain to the district education officers if schools insist on paying fees during the lockdown period.

State education minister, Varsha Gaikwad, announced the decision in a tweet, on Friday afternoon. “The government has already appealed schools to not ask for fees, considering the current situation. However, we are getting several messages from parents across the state alleging that schools are still asking for fees to be paid. We urge such parents to write to the education officer in their district, so that action can be taken against such schools,” Gaikwad said in a video message.

On March 30, the education department had come up with circular asking schools, irrespective of boards, to refrain from demanding fees till the lockdown is lifted and things are back to normal. Despite this, many schools have asked parents to pay fees before April 30.

“We are being told that since the school is conducting online classes, we have to pay. This is their strategy to mint money,” said a parent from Navi Mumbai, who tweeted his complaint on Thursday.

Another parent from a south Mumbai school said that parents have been asked to pay bus fees too. “When there is no school, why should we pay transport charges?” asked the parent.

Meanwhile, the education department is yet to give clarity on how to approach the education officers considering the lockdown situation. Officials said that details of the same would be communicated by the respective district authorities soon.